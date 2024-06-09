Island Resort & Casino ready to “kick off summer” with Epson Tour

HARRIS, Mich. (WFRV) – As LPGA hopefuls prepare to compete in the Island Resort Championship in two weeks, the Island Resort and Casino staff ready themselves for their unofficial start of summer.

“This kicks off the summer for us. The summer is really our most busy time of the year. It all kind of builds up to this week for us,” general manager Tony Mancilla said. The 13th annual golf tournament tees off on June 21st. The three-day competition is for women on the Epson Tour and an opportunity for golf fans in the Upper Peninsula. Tickets for the tournament are $10 and kids under 18 can join for free.

But while the Epson tour “kicks off” the summer season, it’s just the beginning of what’s offered at the Island, according to the staff.

“In our market, which is the UP down to Milwaukee, (the Island Resort) is 454 rooms, it’s the biggest hotel. And it’s new. We have five restaurants, and we have a steak house with that. Two courses – so Sweetgrass is taken. If you want to come up and watch the tournament, we have another golf course. There is a lot to do here,” Mancilla said.

Mancilla shared that the resort will be expanding its conference space, over-doubling capacity after construction is completed. Additionally, the Island Resort & Casino is adding nine holes to Sage Run, the sister course of Sweetgrass.

After a round of golf, Epson tour athletes and visitors alike have turned to the Resorts’ amenities to relax. Mancilla says the golfers have enjoyed the Drift Spa’s float therapy – a sensory deprivation pod that helps promote relaxation.

While the Epson tour may draw new visitors to the Island, Mancilla and his staff believe that once people see the resort, they’ll want to experience all it has to offer themselves.

The 13th annual Island Resort Championship tees off from June 21-23, 2024. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.