ISL 2019-20 LIVE: Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad

Jamshedpur FC will welcome Hyderabad FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, on Tuesday.

Game

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date

Tuesday, October 29

Time

7:30 PM IST

 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be shown with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India TV channels

Online streams

Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam TV channel

Tamil TV channel

Asianet Movies

Star Sports Tamil

 

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur FC possible XI:

Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Bikash Jairu

Key Players: Tiri, Sergio CidonchaCastel 

 

Hyderabad FC possible XI:

Injured: Rafa Lopez, Ashis Rai
Doubtful: Giles Barnes
Suspended: Nestor Gordillo

Key Players: Marcelinho, Adil Khan

