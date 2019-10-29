ISL 2019-20 LIVE: Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad

Jamshedpur FC will welcome Hyderabad FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, on Tuesday.

Game Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Date Tuesday, October 29 Time 7:30 PM IST

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be shown with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India TV channels Online streams Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam TV channel Tamil TV channel Asianet Movies Star Sports Tamil

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur FC possible XI:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bikash Jairu



Key Players: Tiri, Sergio CidonchaCastel





Hyderabad FC possible XI:





Injured: Rafa Lopez, Ashis Rai

Doubtful: Giles Barnes

Suspended: Nestor Gordillo



Key Players: Marcelinho, Adil Khan