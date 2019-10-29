ISL 2019-20 LIVE: Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
Jamshedpur FC will welcome Hyderabad FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, on Tuesday.
Game
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC
Date
Tuesday, October 29
Time
7:30 PM IST
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be shown with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.
India TV channels
Online streams
Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1/HD
Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
Malayalam TV channel
Tamil TV channel
Asianet Movies
Star Sports Tamil
TEAM NEWS
Jamshedpur FC possible XI:
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Bikash Jairu
Key Players: Tiri, Sergio CidonchaCastel
Hyderabad FC possible XI:
Injured: Rafa Lopez, Ashis Rai
Doubtful: Giles Barnes
Suspended: Nestor Gordillo
Key Players: Marcelinho, Adil Khan