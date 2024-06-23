Isiekwe replaces suspended Ewels in England squad

Nick Isiekwe made his England debut against Argentina in June 2017 [Getty Images]

Saracens forward Nick Isiekwe has replaced suspended Charlie Ewels in England's squad for their summer tour of New Zealand.

Ewels faces a two-match ban after being sent off in England's win over Japan in Tokyo before their series with the All Blacks.

Bath lock Ewels was shown a red card for a cynical clear-out attempt on Japan captain Michael Leitch.

The 28-year-old is the first England player to be sent off twice after also receiving a red card on his last cap against Ireland in March 2022.

Isiekwe, 26, will join the squad as Ewels' replacement on Tuesday, 25 June in Auckland.

Steve Borthwick's side begin their two-match series with the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday, 6 July before returning to Auckland the following weekend.