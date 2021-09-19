Isiah Thomas says the Nets will not win it all without Kyrie Irving

Basketball legend and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas is backing up Kyrie Irving with his latest comments on the Nets guard. The 29-year-old has had problems with the media throughout his entire career and it seems like he can not catch a break. To combat it, Irving has called the media “pawns” in the past and, most recently, he called an analyst a puppet.

In an interview with Etan Thomas, a former NBA player-turned-writer with Basketball News, Thomas acknowledged the issues that come with the media:

“I respect the independence that Kyrie (Irving) has shown throughout this entire process. Just like we [do] as professional athletes, we as human beings, we as fathers, husbands, brothers — sometimes we get it wrong. And at the same time, sometimes the media gets it wrong. And when the media gets called out on being wrong, their response is almost ‘How dare you?’ Just like one side can be wrong, so can the other side. So, don’t jump on me when I’m wrong, but be quiet when you’re wrong. You received information about me, and what I am thinking and what my intentions are, and whoever told you that didn’t tell you correctly. Now, this is what I meant, this is my voice. This isn’t whatever source, this is my voice. So respect my voice, and that’s what Kyrie has been saying. And he has been very authentic in his voice.”

Thomas respects Irving’s personality off the court. As for on the court, the legend had more to say by admitting that he does not see the Brooklyn Nets winning a championship if Irving gets traded:

“The [2016] Cleveland Cavs do not win the championship without Kyrie Irving on that team. Put me down on record. the Brooklyn Nets with the team constructed the way it currently is, cannot, and will not, win the championship if he is not there. Period.”