Isiah Thomas' ranking of his top five NBA opponents has surprising order

Isiah Thomas played during the golden generation of the NBA in the 1980s and early 1990s, and as a result, he went toe-to-toe against some of the game's best teams and players.

One of those players was Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan, and if you've been watching the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance", you know (or were reminded again) the Bulls and Pistons had one of the sport's most heated rivalries of all time.

Thomas played against Jordan's Bulls in the playoffs four consecutive seasons from 1988 through 1991. The Pistons beat the Bulls again and again until Chicago finally broke through in 1991 by sweeping Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals. The way Thomas and the Pistons left the floor at the end of Game 4 of the 1991 conference finals has been the subject of great criticism. Instead of shaking hands, Thomas and other Pistons starters just headed down the tunnel toward the locker room as time expired.

The Bulls weren't the only memorable opponent Thomas' Pistons faced on their quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. They also had three playoff series versus Larry Bird's Boston Celtics. Detroit lost to Boston in 1985 and 1987 before beating the C's in 1988. The Pistons also went up against Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Los Angeles Lakers in two NBA Finals. Detroit lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Lakers in a seven-game 1988 NBA Finals but bounced back in 1989 by sweeping L.A.

Who was the best player Thomas played against? Thomas recently gave his top five list to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, and he actually put three players ahead of Jordan.

Asked Isiah to rank the five best players he ever played against based on his own experience. His answer:



1. Kareem

2. Bird

3. Magic

4. Jordan 👀

5. Dr. J https://t.co/YDojum1dYD











It's fair to wonder, given the history between Pistons and Bulls, if Thomas put Jordan fourth on this list just to make a point. Thomas gave several other interesting comments on the Bulls and Jordan in Reiter's piece on CBS Sports.

In fairness to Thomas, the three opponents he listed ahead of Jordan all would rank in the top 10 of many best NBA players lists. Abdul-Jabbar, in particular, is often left out of the "GOAT" debate despite winning just as many championships (six) as Jordan and one more MVP award (six to Jordan's five).

Thomas' list will just add more fuel to an already intense debate over which players and teams from that incredible era of basketball were the greatest.

