Isiah Thomas congratulates Steph Curry for passing him on NBA scoring list

Thomas congratulates Steph for passing him in NBA scoring

As Steph Curry continues to torch the NBA, more and more Hall of Famers will find themselves in the two-time NBA MVP's rearview mirror on all-time scoring list.

Scoring 37 points in the Warriors' 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, Curry passed not one, but two Hall of Famers on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The most notable, was former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas, who congratulated Curry on Twitter.

Congratulations @StephenCurry30 for passing me in scoring keep moving the game forward @warriors — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 17, 2021

Chet Walker, a seven-time All-Star who played for 13 seasons in the NBA throughout the 60s and 70s, was the other player Curry passed Tuesday.

Curry (18,836 points) now sits at 64th on the list behind Jason Terry (18,881) and Scottie Pippen (18940).

Having scored 2,015 points last season, Curry could jump all the way up to a spot in the early 40s on the list if he were to score another 1500-1600 points the remainder of this season, which would put him close to his scoring total from the 2020-21 season.

To put things into perspective, the all-time leader in scoring is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 points. If Steph were to one day pass him, it would require an additional 19,551 points and would take approximately 13 more seasons averaging at least 1,500 points per season.

It's never wise to underestimate Steph Curry, but that's not going to happen for the 33-year-old.

In the meantime, Steph will continue to make his way further and further up the list.