Isiah Pacheco won't practice on Wednesday

One of Kansas City's most reliable offensive players will remain sidelined to start the week.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will not practice on Wednesday.

Pacheco missed all three days of practice last week before he did not play in the loss to the Bills. He has rushed for 779 yards with six touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 33 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), linebacker Leo Chenal (illness), and safety Mike Edwards (illness) also will not practice on Wednesday.

All other players will work in some capacity.

Kansas City’s full injury report with practice statuses will be released later on Wednesday.