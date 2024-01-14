Isiah Pacheco puts Chiefs up 26-7 in fourth quarter

The Chiefs are on their way back to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Running back Isiah Pacheco ran three yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to move the Chiefs ahead of the Dolphins 26-7. Barring one of the more remarkable comebacks in NFL history, that means the Chiefs will be moving on to either another home game or a trip to Buffalo.

Pacheco's score came a few plays after Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was flagged for roughing Patrick Mahomes on a third-and-20. Wilkins made an unnecessary hit on Mahomes well after the ball was away, but it appeared Chiefs left tackle Donovan Smith was holding Justin Houston in what would have resulted in an offsetting penalty.

The Chiefs would have still been in field goal range with a replayed down and the Dolphins offense would still be ice cold if the game remained within two scores, so it's hard to think any officiating decision would have tipped the scales in a different direction.