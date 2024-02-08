Isiah Pacheco: Looking back at his top performances with Rutgers football

Isiah Pacheco on Sunday night will have the chance to earn his second Super Bowl victory in as many NFL seasons, a remarkable accomplishment for a running back who wasn’t selected until the seventh round of the NFL Draft but has now become a star with the Kansas City Chiefs.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Social media has noticed that Chiefs' fan Taylor Swift extends 10 fingers when Pacheco, who wears uniform No. 10, scores a touchdown.

But before he was one of the weapons of the Kansas City offense, Pacheco was a stud running back with Rutgers football.

The Vineland native finished his career ranked seventh in program history with 2,442 rushing yards and sixth with 563 carries.

Pacheco was a bright spot for Rutgers during a rough time for the program.

Here’s a look back at five of Pacheco’s top performances while in a Scarlet Knights uniform:

Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021.

5. Sept. 25, 2021: Isiah Pacheco runs for 107 yards against Michigan

It was Rutgers’ first Big Ten game of the season after going 3-0 in its nonconference slate. Pacheco ran for 107 yards on 20 carries against a good Michigan defense.

Pacheco’s performance helped the Scarlet Knights keep it close against the Wolverines, who ultimately pulled out a 20-13 victory at Michigan Stadium.

4. Nov. 14, 2020: 133 rushing yards against against Illinois

Pacheco rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries (6.7 yards per attempt) in a close 23-20 loss to Illinois in Piscataway during the pandemic-shortened season.

His 133 yards were a season high by a wide margin (54 yards).

3. Oct. 30, 2021: Pacheco helps propel Rutgers to win over Illinois

Pacheco rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries to help send the Scarlet Knights to a 20-14 victory over the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

That game also marked the debut of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who threw a 13-yard pass to Bo Melton to convert a fourth-and-5 at the Illinois 33 to extend a scoring drive late in the third quarter that sent Rutgers to the win.

2. Aug. 30, 2019: Four touchdowns in win over UMass

Pacheco ran for 156 yards on 20 carries (an eye-popping 7.8 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns to help power Rutgers to a 48-21 victory over UMass to open the 2019 season.

His four touchdowns were the most in the country for the opening week, and he tied for the most TDs by a Big Ten running back in a game that season.

1. Nov. 30, 2019: 102 yards against Penn State and a big announcement

The game ended with a 27-6 victory for the Nittany Lions, which sent Rutgers to the end of a 2-10 season – but also into the program’s next chapter.

Pacheco ran for 102 yards on 18 carries against Penn State’s defense, which entered the game with the country’s fourth-ranked rushing defense.

But Pacheco gave Rutgers a win after the game when he told NJ Advance Media that he was coming back to the Scarlet Knights in 2020 regardless of who the next coach would be. He had no plans on transferring.

Well, athletic director Pat Hobbs announced hours later that Greg Schiano would be that next head coach.

The rest is history.

Pacheco is making a second Super Bowl appearance in his second NFL season. Schiano is overseeing the resurgence of the Scarlet Knights.

