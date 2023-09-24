Isiah Pacheco is expected to play Sunday

Running back Isiah Pacheco is set to play on Sunday.

Pacheco was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but multiple reports indicate that he will play against the Bears. Pacheco had hand and shoulder surgery this offseason, but is now dealing with a hamstring injury.

Pacheco has 20 carries for 93 yards and five catches for 31 yards through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) was also listed as questionable, but his status for Sunday's game remains in doubt. Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) were ruled out with James going on injured reserve on Saturday.