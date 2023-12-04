Isiah Pacheco ejected for throwing a punch late in fourth quarter

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ejected late in Sunday night's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

On a play that initially was ruled a fumble, Pacheco got into it with Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon after the action started moving down the field and eventually Pacheco threw a punch.

He was ejected from the contest with 50 seconds left.

Pacheco had just his second 100-yard game of the season before he was disqualified. He finished with 110 yards on 18 carries with a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Pacheco also caught three passes for 13 yards.