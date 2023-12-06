Isiah Pacheco, Donovan Smith won't practice for Chiefs on Wednesday

The Chiefs are a bit banged up coming off Sunday night's loss to the Packers as they begin the practice week for the Bills.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that running back Isiah Pacheco, left tackle Donovan Smith, safety Bryan Cook, and linebacker Drue Tranquill all will not practice on Wednesday.

Pacheco is dealing with a shoulder contusion. One of Kansas City's most productive offensive players this season, Pacheco has 779 yards rushing with six rushing touchdowns, plus 33 catches for 209 yards with a TD.

Via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, Reid said there’s a “good chance” rookie Wanya Morris will have to replace Smith for Sunday’s contest against Buffalo. Morris played much of Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

But the Chiefs may be getting some players back. Reid noted both linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) are getting closer to returning and will practice on Wednesday. Bolton is still on injured reserve while McKinnon has missed the last two games.

Kansas City's full participation report will be released later on Wednesday.