Isiah Pacheco, Bryan Cook won't practice for Chiefs again on Thursday

The Chiefs remain without some of their key players for the second practice of the week as they get ready to play the Bills on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters, Kansas City noted in its pre-practice report that running back Isiah Pacheco, left tackle Donovan Smith, safety Bryan Cook, and linebacker Drue Tranquill won't participate in Thursday's session. All four were sidelined for Wednesday's practice, too.

Pacheco's absence would be particularly felt on offense, as he leads the team with 209 touches for 988 yards from scrimmage with seven total touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be the likely starter at running back if Pacheco is unable to play.

With all other players slated to work, linebacker Nick Bolton and running back Jerick McKinnon might be able to mitigate the losses of Tranquil and Pacheco. Bolton is making his return from injured reserve after dislocating his wrist and McKinnon has missed the last two games with a groin injury.

The Chiefs will release their full injury report with practice participation levels later on Thursday.