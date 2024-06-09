Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits bases-loaded double in 10th, finished with 5 RBIs as Blue Jays beat A's 6-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a bases-loaded double in the 10th inning and finished with a career-high five RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Sunday.

Kiner-Falefa hit a 2-1 pitch into the gap in left-center with one out in the 10th, scoring Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement to give Toronto a 6-3 lead.

“(My) teammates did a great job of getting on base and getting in scoring position with less than two outs, and that was able to make my at-bat a lot easier,” Kiner-Falefa said.

Kiner-Falefa also had a two-run single as Toronto took the rubber match of the three-game series and won for the fourth time in five games.

“Being able to come through and find ways to win series, that’s all that matters right now,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So it was a big series win and we’ve got to keep the momentum going.”

Brent Rooker homered for Oakland, which scored more than three runs for the first time in seven games.

Yimi García (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second win of the week. Génesis Cabrera pitched the bottom of the 10th, allowing just the automatic runner to score, and picked up his first save since 2022.

Austin Adams (0-2) allowed three runs (two earned) in one inning and took the loss.

Kiner-Falefa gave Toronto an early lead with a two-run single in the second inning.

Rooker got Oakland on the board in the sixth with his 13th home run of the season, a solo shot to left.

The A’s took their first lead in the seventh when Abraham Toro singled home two runs on a flare to shallow left-center.

Varsho singled to lead off the eighth, reached second on a sacrifice bunt and stole third. Davis Schneider drove him in with a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 3.

“Love the way they fought back today,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of his team. “To get out of here with two (wins) after a tough one the first night here, really, really couldn’t be prouder of them.”

A’s starter Mitch Spence pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. The rookie right-hander had three strikeouts and no walks.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “It’s unfortunate that we ended up on the wrong side of this one today.”

Bowden Francis pitched four scoreless innings for the Blue Jays in his first start since April 7.

COLLISION IN FOUL TERRITORY

The 10th inning featured an odd play near the Blue Jays’ dugout, when A’s first baseman Tyler Soderstrom collided with Toronto pitcher Yusei Kikuchi while chasing a pop fly off the bat of Schneider. Kikuchi, standing outside his own dugout, tried to get out of the way but made contact with Soderstrom, who was chasing the foul. Schneider was called out due to interference.

“I kind of realized last minute that the dugout in Oakland doesn’t have a fence,” Kikuchi said through a translator. “I just realized a little too late there. ... Obviously I feel bad and I want to apologize.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics LHP Alex Wood (left rotator cuff tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day injured list and shut down from throwing. Oakland selected RHP Michel Otañez from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned LHP Jack O’Loughlin to the minor league affiliate. ... RHP Ross Stripling (right elbow strain) will begin his throwing program Tuesday. ... RHP Lucas Erceg (strained right forearm) threw another bullpen Sunday and could return this week.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: José Berríos (5-4, 2.80 ERA) opens a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday night opposite Brewers RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.53).

Athletics: RHP Joey Estes (2-1, 4.67) makes his eighth career start Monday night as Oakland begins a three-game series at San Diego. The Padres counter with RHP Dylan Cease (5-5, 3.51).

