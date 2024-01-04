Advertisement

Isiah Hartenstein talks 20-rebound performance in Knicks win over Bulls

SNY

In this Knicks post game news conference, center Isaiah Hartenstein talks about his career-high 20 rebound performance in New York's 116-100 win over Chicago. Hartenstein; "I always had confidence I could play... but now I consistently play 30-plus minutes,, something, I feel like I can keep building on it." He also touched on newcomer OG Anunoby's defensive prowess saying, "he makes my job a lot easier the way he fights through screens."