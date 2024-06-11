ISHA announces shot clock for basketball in 2026

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — High school basketball in Illinois is going to look a lot different starting in 2026.

The Illinois High School Association announced on Tuesday that starting with the 2026-27 school year, boys and girls varsity basketball games will begin using a shot clock. Teams will have 35 seconds to hit the rim or turn the ball over.

“The IHSA has allowed the shot clock to be used in tournaments and shootouts the past two seasons, and the overwhelming feedback we have received from coaches is that it is time to embrace the shot clock in all varsity contests,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a release. “We believe the two-season lead time will provide our schools with ample opportunity to install the shot clocks and get comfortable with them from both a coaching and game administration perspective.”

The recommendation to implement a shot clock came from the IHSA Basketball advisory committee. While varsity basketball teams will be required to use it, use at lower levels of play — such as junior varsity, sophomore and freshman — will be determined by conferences and by mutual agreement between teams in nonconference games.

