Ish Smith hits the shot with time ticking down
Clark scored 40 points to fend off the upset-minded Spartans.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
The Dodgers signed another Japanese player to a very complicated contract.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dalvin Cook's agency announced the Jets' decision to part ways with the running back.
Belichick's focus on routine and preparation prevents him from thinking about whether or not he'll be fired next week.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.