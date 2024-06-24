Isenbarger places 17th at Olympic Trials

Jun. 24—Zionsville grad Katie Isenbarger placed 17th in at the United State Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Isenbarger cleared 1.73 meters (5-feet-8-inches), but missed her three attempts at 5-10 to finish her competition.

Isenbarger, an all-state performer at Zionsville who still holds the school record in the high jump, went on to Western Kentucky, where she excelled in both track and field and volleyball.

She was a three-time Conference USA champion in track and field, winning both indoor and outdoor titles.

She also qualified for the NCAA indoor and outdoor national championships.

In track, she was a six-time conference athlete of the week, and three time all-academic performer.

Former Zionsville athlete Angelina Ellis will compete later in the Trials in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She starts her competition on Monday evening.

