Isco handed injury boost in race to be fit for Real Betis’ opening match of 2024-25 season

Isco had a phenomenal 2023-24 season, his first as a Real Betis player. The 32-year-old was in fine form throughout the campaign, and that was despite two serious injuries. He injured his hamstring in February, which saw him miss six weeks, before suffering a season-ending broken leg in May, which also curtailed his hopes of playing for Spain at Euro 2024.

Isco underwent surgery on the most-recent injury, and his expected return time is mid-August – just as next season starts. However, ED have reported that there is confidence from within the former Real Madrid man’s camp that he can return ahead of schedule, thus giving him a better chance of playing on MD1 against Girona.

Regardless of whether Isco returns ahead of schedule or not, he will miss the vast majority of Real Betis’ pre-season schedule. For most players, this would be a hindrance, although it didn’t affect him too badly last season, when he also did not feature much during last summer.