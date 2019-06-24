ISC becomes proud partner of Veteran Tickets Foundation DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 20, 2019) — International Speedway Corporation (“ISC”) announced today its Proud Partner status with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), an organization providing event tickets through its Tickets for Troops program to all branches of currently serving military and veterans, including immediate family of troops killed in action. ISC's Proud Partner […]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 20, 2019) — International Speedway Corporation (“ISC”) announced today its Proud Partner status with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), an organization providing event tickets through its Tickets for Troops program to all branches of currently serving military and veterans, including immediate family of troops killed in action. ISC‘s Proud Partner designation spans across its 12 motorsports entertainment facilities throughout the U.S. that host NASCAR events.

“Patriotism in our sport runs deep and this is just another way that we can thank and honor our military members,” said Frank Kelleher, ISC VP, Sales and Marketing. “NASCAR embraces families and we look forward to helping military and veterans strengthen those family bonds with race experiences.”

ISC‘s partnership includes hosting military service members and veterans and providing unique event experiences for them as well as at-track activation beginning with Chicagoland Speedway and its Camping World 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on June 30, and running through the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February 2020. Through the agreement, ISC tracks will participate in a social media campaign where fans may nominate a military member to win a race day experience.

“We are very excited for our military and veterans to experience NASCAR racing at ISC‘s tracks,” said Mike Focareto, Founder and CEO, Vet Tix. “We have been connected to motorsports for many years and currently enjoy a great relationship with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch and his KB100 Ticket Giveaway. This is just another way we can further our mission to help service members and veterans to reduce stress, encourage community building and build life-long memories.”

Vet Tix is a national 501(c) (3) which has provided over six million event tickets to more than one million members. The nonprofit organization spends over 95 percent back on its programs, giving back to those who have given so much. To learn more or to donate, please visit VetTix.org or 1stTix.org.

NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola, the NASCAR industry‘s expression of respect, appreciation and reverence for members of the U.S. Armed Forces past and present, continues with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series‘ Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.