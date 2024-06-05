Isak comments on Newcastle future amid Arsenal and Barcelona transfer interest

Alexander Isak has commented on his future with Newcastle United amid reports that Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in signing him during the summer transfer window.

The Sweden striker has scored 31 goals in 52 Premier League appearances since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad for a club record transfer fee of £63m in 2022.

That kind of production has naturally attracted potential suitors, but the 24-year-old says he has no intention of leaving Newcastle in the near future, which will be music to the ears of fans at St. James’ Park.

“I’m really, really happy at Newcastle,” he told Fotbollskanalen (via SportWitness). I had my best season of my career. You can’t underestimate that. I love everything about the club, the fans, the city.

“I don’t really have any thoughts of moving or anything like that. I’m having a great time and I’m very happy with my life.”

Newcastle may need to sell one of their star players this summer in order to keep in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, including Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, after failing to qualify for European competition next season. The forward, however, has dispelled this notion.

“It’s not something I speculate about,” he said. “Within the team or the club, there has been no talk or drama around it. I have not received any information from the club that they would have to sell me.”

Isak struggled with injuries earlier in the season, but enjoyed a strong finish to 2023/24, scoring 21 goals – the most scored by a Swedish player in a single Premier League campaign, overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 17 goals for Manchester United in 2016/17.

“It’s been good, especially the second part of the season. I had some hiccups and injuries in the first part. It was a bit difficult to find the flow, but in the last few months, I’ve been playing regularly and getting continuity. It has shown in the performances too,” he added.

“It’s great to have a record in Swedish football. And I’m not thinking about Zlatan, but I am most satisfied with my season. I scored a lot of goals in a league like the Premier League. I think mostly about my own performance, and I’m very happy with that.”

