Isaiah Wynn takes step forward at Patriots camp

It’s been almost a year since Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn suffered the Achilles tear that ended his rookie season and Wynn took a step forward in practice just ahead of the anniversary.

Wynn did competitive work in practice on Monday for the first time this summer when the team did 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 work. Wynn then moved on to split work at left tackle with Dan Skipper during the 11-on-11 portion of what amounted to a big day at practice for the 2018 first-round pick.

“Yeah. You could say that,” Wynn said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “But every day’s important. Every day I come out here whether it’s walkthroughs or whatever it’s important. Because whatever I can do to progress and help the team that’s what I’m doing.”

The Patriots will be holding joint practices with the Titans ahead of this Saturday’s preseason game in Nashville. We’ll see what kind of work Wynn does in those sessions, but Monday’s progress bodes well for his readiness for the regular season.