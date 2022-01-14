Isaiah Wynn ruled out for Patriots wild card playoff game vs. Bills

Patriots rule out starter along OL vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without their starting left tackle for their first playoff game in two years on Saturday night.

Isaiah Wynn, who was originally listed as questionable for the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, has been downgraded out for the game at Highmark Stadium with hip and ankle ailments.

New England's top draft pick (23rd overall in 2018), Wynn missed his entire rookie season due to a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason and went on to miss eight more games in 2019 and six games in 2020 due to various other ailments.

The 26-year-old Georgia alum appeared in a career-high 16 (of 17) regular season games for the Patriots this year, missing only the team's Week 5 victory over the Houston Texans, but left last Sunday's regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins after only nine snaps.

Without Wynn, New England could turn to Justin Herron on left tackle, with Michael Onwenu and Yasir Durant also possibilities.