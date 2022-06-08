Isaiah Wynn responds to shift to right tackle at mandatory minicamp for Patriots

Isaiah Wynn shares his thoughts on apparent position switch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Since entering the NFL in 2018, New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has played almost exclusively on the left side of the line.

During this week's mandatory minicamp, however, Wynn could be seen shifting across to right tackle while Trent Brown manned his customary spot on the left in front of quarterback Mac Jones.

Asked about the change and what may have precipitated it, Wynn gave a rather noncommittal answer.

"Do I like the change? It's wherever they need me," Wynn said. "I'm good man. Wherever they need me. If they put me at corner, I'm going to try to go play corner."

The Patriots do remain somewhat thin at corner...

The situation with Wynn warrants watching, however, especially as training camp approaches. The 26-year-old Wynn is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and with New England still right up against the salary cap, dealing the former first-round draft pick rather than losing him for nothing could make sense on multiple levels.

Brown, in his second year back with the Patriots, has ample experience on both side of the offensive line. He shined at left tackle for New England in 2018 before sliding over to the right side for the Oakland Raiders in 2019, making his only Pro Bowl to date. Last season, he was back at right tackle in Foxboro.

Wynn, for what it's worth, entered the NFL with experience at both guard and tackle at the University of Georgia.

Asked if he thought that a push to right tackle for mandatory minicamp may have had something to do with missing the voluntary portion of the team's offseason program, Wynn said that he couldn't answer it.

"You're going to have to ask coach," he said.