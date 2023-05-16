Isaiah Wynn’s new reported deal comes with less money and uncertainty

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn didn’t get the $5 million per year contract he posted as the base line price for his services back in March.

Instead, he signed with the rival Miami Dolphins on a one-year, $2.3 million deal with a max of $2.7 million in incentives.

So that’s a considerable drop-off from the long-term deal Wynn was probably hoping to get. The Dolphins also haven’t stepped up with any hefty guarantees to solidify Wynn’s position on the roster. From the looks of it, they are simply dipping their toes in the water and taking a flier on the former first-round draft pick.

Terms on OT Isaiah Wynn’s 1-year contract with the Dolphins: a base value of $2.3M, with a max value of $2.7M via incentives. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2023

Wynn fell off a cliff in his final season with the Patriots.

Granted, his entire run with the team was marred with injuries, but there were moments when he flashed franchise starting potential. But throughout the 2022 season, he struggled with penalties and pass blocking.

According to Pro Football Focus, his overall pass-blocking grade for the year was 52.8 with his worst game coming against the Cleveland Browns, when he had a 5.0 grade.

Wynn could be heading towards a make-or-break training camp this summer in an effort to keep his NFL career alive.

