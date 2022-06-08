Isaiah Wynn didn’t take part in the voluntary portions of the Patriots offseason program, but he joined the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp and that gave people a chance to see where Wynn was lining up on the offensive line.

Wynn has been taking reps at right tackle with Trent Brown working on the left side. On Wednesday, Wynn was asked his feelings about changing sides.

“It’s the same position, just different side. . . . Do I like the change? It’s wherever they need me, player,” Wynn said, via WEEI.com.

Wynn said he couldn’t answer whether being away from the team for earlier segments of the offseason work contributed to flipping sides of the field, but coach Bill Belichick said the team was working to build depth now and will see how things shake out in the fall.

Isaiah Wynn on playing right tackle at Patriots minicamp: Wherever they need me originally appeared on Pro Football Talk