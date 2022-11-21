Isaiah Wynn limited, David Andrews out on Monday’s injury report

The Patriots lost a pair of offensive linemen to injuries in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets, but they estimated that one of them would have been able to practice on Monday.

There was no actual practice session for the Patriots because they are playing in Minnesota on Thanksgiving. If the team had practiced, they say that tackle Isaiah Wynn would have been a limited participant with a foot injury. Wynn started at left tackle Sunday and was replaced by Trent Brown.

Center David Andrews would not have practiced due to a thigh injury that is reportedly believed to be serious. James Ferentz stepped in for Andrews on Sunday and when he missed two other games with a concussion.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (back), defensive back/punt returner Marcus Jones (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) were also listed as limited participants.

