Isaiah Wynn 'learned a lot' despite being sidelined during rookie season

Isaiah Wynn missed his first season with the New England Patriots after suffering a torn Achilles during the 2018 preseason. But, he didn't consider his rookie year to be lost.

While sidelined, Wynn took the time to learn how everything in the Patriots organization works. And that may have done a lot to teach him how to be a successful pro moving forward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I learned a lot," Wynn said during post-practice media availability at Patriots training camp on Friday. "I feel like last year really gave me an opportunity to look on the brighter side of things and see how everything works, especially going as far as we went last season. Being able to see all of that as a rookie was special. Also, I was able to learn how plays operate, how practice goes, and how the guys take care of their bodies."

Despite having a chance to learn last year, Wynn was certainly happy to be back on the field in camp. Additionally, he was excited to have an opportunity to work with Dante Scarnecchia, who he called "the best offensive line coach ever."

"It's been great," Wynn said of working with Scarnecchia. "He's the best offensive line coach ever, so it's been great. Just being able to learn from him, and not only him, a multitude of vets. Just being able to pick their brains, and really get a chance to learn."

Talking to the veteran linemen -- and particularly, the ultra-experienced duo of right tackle Marcus Cannon and left guard Joe Thuney (who has played a bit of left tackle while Wynn was limited early in camp) -- should help Wynn as he prepares to fight for a starting job.

Story continues

Speaking of that, unless the Patriots make a trade with a team like the Redskins to get offensive tackle Trent Williams, Wynn will likely be the starting left tackle for the team. After all, Wynn is a former first-round pick and challenged Trent Brown for the starting job last season. Brown would go on to become the highest-paid tackle in NFL history during the 2019 offseason.

Wynn's main competition for the left tackle role at the moment is Dan Skipper. Though Skipper has been praised by Bill Belichick in recent days, the journeyman is more likely to have a shot at making the team as a backup as opposed to starting over Wynn.

Despite the relative lack of competition for a starting job, Wynn is staying focused during training camp. He wants to get better every day to ensure he can lock down a starting spot.

"(It's about) just putting in work every day, whether it's on the field, or in the training room, or rehab and treatment," Wynn said.

"Every day I've got to get a little bit better, so I'm trying to figure out whatever steps I need to take to get better. I need to do that."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Isaiah Wynn 'learned a lot' despite being sidelined during rookie season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston