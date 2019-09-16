Another week, another injury to a New England Patriots offensive tackle.

Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn exited Sunday's rout of the Miami Dolphins with a foot injury and didn't return. The following morning, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wynn's ailment involves his toe.

#Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn suffered a toe injury during the win over the #Dolphins and sounds like he'll have an MRI to get it checked out today. The severity is not yet clear, but if it's turf toe it can linger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's somewhat of a relief that Wynn didn't further injure his Achilles, which he tore during the 2018 preseason. But the Patriots will be praying for positive news from that MRI, as they're already very thin at offensive line: starting right tackle Marcus Cannon missed Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, and center David Andrews is on injured reserve due to blood clots.

Those injuries forced two newcomers into action Sunday: Marshall Newhouse got the start at right tackle after joining the team Wednesday, while the recently-signed Korey Cunningham filled in for Wynn at left tackle.

Miami actually pressured Tom Brady on Sunday with two sacks and three quarterback hits. The Patriots need to keep their franchise QB upright going forward, and they may need to turn to some backups to do so.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Isaiah Wynn injury: Patriots offensive tackle to undergo MRI on toe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston