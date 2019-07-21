Isaiah Wynn good to go at start of Patriots’ camp

The Patriots won the Super Bowl last season despite getting nothing from their top draft pick, Isaiah Wynn. This year, Wynn appears to be ready to go.

Wynn, an offensive tackle who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the 2018 preseason, has passed his physical and will not need to start camp on the physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Patriots will give Wynn every opportunity to earn the starting left tackle job after last year’s starter, Trent Brown, signed with the Raiders in free agency.

Wynn played his college footbal at Georgia and went to the Patriots with the 23rd overall pick in last year’s draft.