Isaiah Wynn cracks ESPN’s top-10 remaining free agents

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn remains unsigned by a team, but he has moved his way up to being listed as one of the top-10 remaining free agents by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Earlier in March, the former first-round draft pick posted on Twitter that teams needed to be in the $5 million offering range before they even considered approaching him about a deal. There’s no word yet on if a contract of that caliber has even been offered, but as of right now, Wynn still remains a free agent.

Bowen has the former Georgia standout ranked seventh on a list of available free agents that is topped by former All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the biggest problems for Wynn during his time in New England was health-related. He appeared in a total of 43 games over the course of four years. The injury bug was frequent for a young player still on a rookie deal.

There were also the inconsistencies on the field as well.

Wynn ranked among the worst in the league with a 54.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2022. Penalties also started to become an issue, and things basically boiled over to the point where it was clearly time for the Patriots to move on.

But maybe a new opportunity will yield better results for Wynn, who can finally close the chapter on his time in New England.

