The question wasn’t whether Isaiah Wilson would clear waivers. The question was now that he has cleared waivers whether the offensive tackle’s NFL career is finished after only four snaps.

Wilson, cut by the Dolphins on Saturday, cleared waivers Sunday and now is a free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Titans selected Wilson in the first round of the 2020 draft, and he didn’t even last a full year in Tennessee. The Titans traded him to the Dolphins March 8 for a swap of seventh-round draft picks.

He didn’t even last two weeks in Miami.

The Dolphins moved on after he reportedly showed up late to take his physical, showed up late to a meeting with the team and didn’t show up for two different workouts at the team facility.

As a rookie with the Titans last year, Wilson played in just one game. He was suspended for violating team rules and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Isaiah Wilson clears waivers, becomes a free agent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk