Isaiah Williams on Maxwell Award watch list

Jul. 31—CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last fall after a breakout 2022 season. The expectations are significantly higher for the Illini wide receiver heading into 2023.

Williams added to his haul of preseason honors Monday by winding up on the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top player in college football. USC quarterback Caleb Williams won last year, Alabama's Bryce Young and DeVonta Smith shared the honor in 2021 and LSU's Joe Burrow won in 2020.

Williams was one of 11 Big Ten players to land on the Maxwell Award watch list. That group includes his primary competition for Big Ten honors in Ohio State wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. Also included were Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Michigan running back Blake Corum, Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card, Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

Williams started all 13 games in 2022 and led Illinois with 82 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns. The St. Louis native ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in receptions per game, receiving yards, touchdowns and receiving yards per game. All told, it was enough for Williams to garner preseason All-Big Ten First Team recognition by both Athlon and Phil Steele.