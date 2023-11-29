Isaiah Williams earns All-Big Ten honor

Nov. 29—CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams hit several milestones this season. The St. Louis got to 200 career receptions in Illinois' overtime win against Indiana and topped 1,000 receiving yards for the season two weeks later in the Illini's season finale loss to Northwestern.

Williams checked another box Wednesday when he became the first Illinois wide receiver since A.J. Jenkins in 2011 to earn All-Big Ten First Team honors. It was the second straight day with recognition from the conference, as Williams also received honorable mention All-Big Ten status as a punt returner.

Williams' 82 receptions for 1,055 yards and five touchdowns marked career highs albeit matching his reception and touchdown total from 2022. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver, who started his college career as a quarterback, led the Big Ten in receptions and trailed only Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. in receiving yards.

Seven other Illinois offensive players received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition Wednesday. That group included all five starting offensive linemen. Isaiah Adams, Julian Pearl, Josh Kreutz Josh Gesky were consensus picks by both the coaches and media. Zy Crisler was selected by the media. Also recognized by the coaches were running back Kaden Feagin and quarterback John Paddock.