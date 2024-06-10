Isaiah White commits to Illinois

WCIA — Illinois football has its third commit in the past two days, with Isaiah White committing to the Illini on Monday morning after an official visit over the weekend. The 6-foot-3, 270 pound defensive lineman is out of Indianapolis and a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

White had other offers from Washington, Boston College and Minnesota, among several others. He’s the ninth player in the Class of 2025 so far for the Illini, who currently rank 44th in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, and 12th in the Big Ten.

