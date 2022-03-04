Isaiah Weston runs official 4.42-second 40-yard dash at 2022 combine
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Isaiah Weston runs 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Isaiah Weston runs 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Evan McPherson didn’t do much wrong in 2021. The Bengals rookie kicker made 28 of 33 field goals and 46 of 48 extra points in the regular season. He tied Adam Vinatieri for most field goals made (14) in a single postseason, going 14-of-14 with back-to-back, game-winning field goals to send the Bengals to the [more]
The star athlete led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game.
Do you agree with Tom Izzo? #GoBucks
Who does Mel Kiper have Washington selecting in his second mock draft ahead of the NFL combine?
If the Steelers had the picks, this trade would be a no-brainer.
After being canceled in 2021, the NFL Scouting Combine is officially back this year. Heres a look at the fastest players participating.
Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder blew away the rest of the quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash Thursday night
Peter Sagan is one of the best cyclists in the world, but says No. 1 is becoming a big problem.
CBS Sports predicts Ravens will sign star OLB in 2022 free agency
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agonized over his own 40-yard dash time after Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton ran an unofficial 4.21s 40-yard dash.
Here are some of the notable measurements and updates on some of the hotter WR prospects the Lions figure to be looking at in April's draft
Look at that cannon
The shortest missed putt on Tour this season.
‘I don’t think the respect of wearing the crest and playing for your country and doing everything in your power to fight for your teammates on the field was there’
Fantasy experts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give advice on how to navigate the expanse of talent occupying the RB dead-zone. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
This year’s quarterback hand size discussion has centered around Kenny Pickett and now we all know the actual numbers. On Thursday, Pickett’s hands measured 8.5 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine. Usually, the threshold for concern among talent evaluators is about 9 inches. In 2016, Jared Goff‘s hands came in at that size. Joe Burrow‘s [more]
Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer spoke at the NFL combine on Wednesday, and it should come as no surprise that QB was a major topic of discussion.
Slade Bolden takes on the 40-yd dash!
It's not enough for All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to be good, the Lakers need him to be great, and it hasn't been happening.
Julian Edelman's response on Twitter was pretty hilarious.