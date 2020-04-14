Isaiah Todd decommits from Michigan to turn pro out of high school

Michigan’s 2020-21 season took yet another turn for the worst on Tuesday afternoon.

Prized five-star recruit Isaiah Todd decommitted from the Wolverines. Todd and his mother confirmed the decision to Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated. The 6-foot-10 Todd will hire an agent and turn pro a year early in the hopes of enhancing his stock for the 2021 NBA draft. Todd’s decision to go pro comes on the heels of Michigan losing five-star recruit Joshua Christopher to Arizona State on Monday night.

“My dream has always been to play in the NBA,” Todd said to Sports Illustrated. “I just feel like this route will help my game grow even more. I want to be as prepared as possible when the times comes. This was a no-brainer for me.”

Even within the past 24 hours, Michigan fans were dreaming big about 2021. It looked like Christopher was a shoe-in to commit to the Wolverines. Then he shockingly committed to Arizona State. Fast-forward to the next morning and Michigan is now staring at a future without two five-star prospects many believed would be on the 2020-21 roster.

The possibility of Todd turning pro out of high school was previously discussed. The timing of Todd’s decision, coming right after Christopher’s announcement, is a gut-punch for Michigan fans.

Juwan Howard’s first recruiting class is still a strong one. Four-star center Hunter Dickinson was coveted by bluebloods. The 7-footer should earn immediate minutes. Four-star guard Zeb Jackson and wing Terrance Williams are two more top-100 prospects. Howard’s own son, Jace, is an emerging three-star prospect to add depth. And Michigan also added a dynamic scoring guard on the grad transfer market with Columbia’s Mike Smith.

But the sting of losing Christopher, and now Isaiah Todd, is going to be tough to handle. Michigan still sits in CBT’s latest preseason top 25. The ceiling for this current group, however, won’t be nearly as high without the allure of two potential five-star prospects joining the roster.

