Isaiah Thomas' Warriors-Rockets Christmas Day game hot take goes cold

Isaiah Thomas probably should stick to revitalizing his NBA career and stay off Twitter.

The Washington Wizards guard's tweet early in the Warriors-Rockets Christmas Day game didn't exactly hold up.

This game shoulda been on NBAtv lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 25, 2019

Yes, the rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals lost much of its luster when Steph Curry broke his hand on Oct. 30, but there's still bitterness between the franchises, so it was bound to be a good game.

And it was a good game, especially for the Warriors, who beat the Rockets 116-104 in a stunner.

Here's the problem with Thomas' tweet: The Warriors and Rockets ended up being the best of the first three games.

The Celtics opened the festivities by crushing the defending NBA champion Raptors, 118-102. Boston led by as much as 22 points in that contest.

In the day's second game, the 76ers demolished the NBA-best Bucks, 121-109. The final score doesn't indicate how one-sided the game actually was, as Philadelphia led by 29 at one point.

Thomas did warm up to the game, though. A few minutes before the Warriors finished off the win, Thomas sent this tweet:

Nvm lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 26, 2019

Thomas and most observers expected the Rockets to crush the depleted and rebuilding Warriors. But the pesky Warriors were fired up to take on the Rockets, and gave Houston everything it could handle at Chase Center.

The Warriors took a 92-87 lead into the fourth quarter, thanks to a buzzer-beater by Ky Bowman, and then outscored the Rockets 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

We love IT. He was a good member of the Kings. But this tweet didn't hold up at all.

