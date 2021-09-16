Isaiah Thomas to work out with Warriors

Jorge Sierra: Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas will be working out with the Warriors next week, sources tell me and @Michael Scotto.



Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas will be working out with the Warriors next week, sources tell me and @Michael Scotto. – 8:35 AM

Keith Smith: Lots of buzz from overseas that Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal with CSKA Moscow in Russia. CSKA recently officially cut ties with Mike James. Isaiah Thomas: No sir not me!!! I will not be going overseas. Wrong isaiah -via Twitter @isaiahthomas / September 15, 2021

Bernard Lee: So we are crystal clear on this. Isaiah Thomas is not going to CSKA, CSKA is an outstanding organization but Isaiah’s goal is and will remain a return of permanence to the NBA and it’s a goal he will achieve. -via Twitter @BernieoLee / September 15, 2021

Chris Mannix: Lance Stephenson and Isaiah Thomas impressed in workouts with Mavericks, per sources. Dallas eyeing backcourt depth heading into the season. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / September 3, 2021