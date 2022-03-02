Isaiah Thomas wants to help LaMelo Ball as he brings a new energy to the Hornets

Isaiah Thomas apparently has a little Nostradamus in him.

It wasn’t long ago that Thomas reached out to Terry Rozier regarding a potential reunion, eagerly wishing they could relive their days as teammates in Boston. Now, they’re united once more after Thomas officially inked a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

“Terry’s one of my close friends,” Thomas said. “It’s crazy because I actually hit him up the other day about the possibility, so I’ve got to give him a shoutout and also Gordon Hayward, somebody I recruited to Boston and someone I’m good friends with as well. So I’m excited about being here and hopefully I can bring some positive energy to the team.”

He certainly did in his first outing.

With LaMelo Ball in foul trouble all night, picking up three in the first quarter alone, Thomas was summoned off the bench and played solidly in his debut. Wearing No. 4, he posted 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes in the Hornets’ 119-98 win over Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Well, he showed he’s a true pro obviously,” coach James Borrego said. “This isn’t anything new to him. Obviously, I didn’t anticipate him playing and playing this many minutes and having this type of impact this early. But this is why we brought him in, for moments like this. He was ready for it. He knows our system, he knows what we are trying to do.

“I thought (it was) a heck of an effort. This is why we brought him here. To be a pro, to lead, to step into these big moments. I thought he was great tonight.”

Thomas rarely stayed in his seat, instead standing mostly along the baseline near the Hornets’ bench shouting encouragement or instructions. It’s obvious he’s thrilled to be with his new team.

“I have no expectations,” the 32-year-old said. “My expectation is just to make a positive impact on the organization whether I play or I don’t. I’ve been able to make positive impacts on organizations if I’m in the game or if I’m not. So it really doesn’t matter if I play or not.

“I’m here to be a positive influence on those guys and hopefully turn this ship around a little bit. But if my name is called, I’ve been prepared for these moments. So I’m more than prepared and more than ready to take advantage.”

Rozier was glad to see he did and he isn’t surprised one bit.

“It’s huge,” Rozier said. “It ain’t just what he does on the court. Him being a vet, his voice in the huddle, in the locker room is already making an impact. So it’s just good to have guys like him around that have been around, and been to the playoffs and knows what it takes.

“And then on the court, it’s night and day. I’ve been watching I.T. two, three seasons said it never seems to amaze me. He can put the ball in the basket any type of way.”

This stint with the Hornets marks the third team Thomas has suited up for this season. He also signed 10-day contracts with Los Angeles and Dallas, averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds after appearing in four games with the Lakers and one with the Mavericks.

An 11-year veteran with 25 games of postseason experience, Thomas has bounced around after his career hit an apex in Boston prior to a devastating hip injury. He’s played for seven teams since 2016-2017, which was his final season with the Celtics, and insists he has no reason to silence any critic who may believe he can’t still get it done.

“At this point, I don’t think I have anything to prove,” said Thomas, who’s averaged 18 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in his career. “I’ve shown people I’m healthy, which is most important, and it’s all about just getting the opportunity. I’m here to help in any way possible. I’m here to give my experiences and my leadership to guys like Melo, guys like Terry, who was my rookie when I was in Boston, and also all the other younger guys on this team.

“Just try to bring some new energy to the team as the team has been struggling just a little bit and then just do anything I possibly can to bring some positive light to the situation.”

Thomas’ wisdom could be beneficial to Ball. He can drop some knowledge in many areas, such as the importance of preparation, adjustments and how to be the best pro possible. Thomas has watched from afar and is impressed with the 20-year-old All-Star’s growth.

“He’s special,” Thomas said. “He’s going to take over this league really soon. He’s somebody that is a special talent, has a special energy — that good energy — about him. And the only thing I can do is tell him about my experiences. Eleven years in the league, being a franchise player before, being a guy that’s been in every situation. I think the only thing I can do is help him.

“He hasn’t seen everything yet, but he’s also had tremendous success early on in his career. But I can help him on and off the court in so many ways, I just can’t explain right now. Obviously, when I’m on the bench and seeing the guys play I’m going to just help any way I can, and make the game slow down for him, and try to just be a helping hand and being in his ear as much as I can.”