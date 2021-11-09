Isaiah Thomas: I was very close to signing with one team in the offseason

Isaiah Thomas, 32, confirms he worked out for multiple NBA teams in the offseason and nearly landed a contract with one squad. “This offseason I worked out for three teams and got very-positive feedback from every organization,” Thomas said. “There was one team that I was basically very close to signing (with), then it didn’t happen.”

Source: NESN.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Alec Burks missed a pair of free throws in Philly, everyone here is getting a Frosty and all I can think about is Isaiah Thomas – 8:42 PM

More on this storyline

Isaiah Thomas: “This is the time especially where teams — if they don’t start out as good as they thought they would — they’ve got to make changes, and there’s need for teams. I know at some point during the season a team is going to call, and I’m going to be ready to take advantage of the opportunity.” -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021

The former Boston Celtics star details his daily routine in video he released Monday, titled “For the Love of the Game.” Thomas narrates the 15-minute documentary-style video, which follows him from his early morning through early evening workouts, as he seeks to maintain NBA-ready fitness and sharpness, while also honoring his commitments to his family and community. -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021

Anthony Slater: After a strong week of workouts with the Warriors, I’m told Isaiah Thomas left town without a deal commitment and the belief is he will seek out a more clear opportunity to make a team elsewhere, as the Warriors prioritize wing and frontcourt depth. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / September 24, 2021