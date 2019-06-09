Isaiah Thomas tweets he's looking for 'same opportunity' he had with C's in 2017 playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Isaiah Thomas' stint with the Boston Celtics may have only lasted two and a half seasons, but in that time he made a massive impact on the Celtics and their fan-base.

The 5-foot-9 underdog averaged a whopping 28.9 points per game in final season in Boston and helped carry a rebuilding Celtics squad to the Eastern Conference Finals, in 2017. Though the Celtics couldn't beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was still a legendary playoff run for Thomas' Celtics.

One of Thomas' most notable games came when he dropped 53 points against the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After being reminded of that outing, Thomas unleashed an inspiring (albeit profane) response to that contest.

Let me get the same opportunity and I'll do that shit again https://t.co/pm41wSEAh0 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 8, 2019

It's unclear if the "same opportunity" is referencing being a starter or returning to Boston, but either way, this will excite Celtics fans who want to bring the man Tommy Heinsohn affectionately called "the little guy" back to Boston.

Thomas' confidence has never waned despite the fact that he has played for three different teams since being traded by the Celtics, and he failed to log much action for the Denver Nuggets late in the year after falling out of the rotation. In the right situation, he could become an effective scorer and playmaker again, especially as he gets further removed from a hip injury that derailed his career.

Could Thomas return to the Celtics? It certainly is possible, especially with the unsettled situation the team currently has at point guard. If Kyrie Irving and/or Terry Rozier leave in free agency, the team will need to add a veteran. Thomas' experience, scoring ability, and relationship with the city of Boston could make him a natural target for Danny Ainge and the Celtics.

