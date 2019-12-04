Isaiah Thomas tried to untie Markelle Fultz’s shoes before inbounds pass (VIDEO)
It’s so much fun to have Isaiah Thomas back in the league.
In Monday night’s game, Thomas tried to reach down and untie Markelle Fultz‘s shoes before a first-quarter inbounds pass.
IT wyd 😂 pic.twitter.com/kzKkn0bUMl
— NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 4, 2019
Thomas tried to pull a veteran move on the inexperienced Fultz, it didn’t really work. Gotta love that he tried it, though.
