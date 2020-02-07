Isaiah Thomas thanks Wizards after trade

After being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade, and reportedly set to be subsequently released, guard Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter Thursday to thank the Wizards' organization for his time in Washington.

Before joining the Wizards, Thomas' career was in a state of flux. At one point, he was one of the top scorers in the league but a hip injury and a trade to Cleveland as part of the package that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston significantly altered his career.

With Washington, Thomas had a chance to revive his career with significant playing time on a young team. Thomas averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range in his 40 games in a Wizards' uniform.

Thank you @WashWizards for giving me a opportunity to show the world I'm healthy and I can still play at a high level, I appreciate my coaches, teammates & everybody from top to bottom in the organization you truly made a impact on & off the court for me #TMC #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 7, 2020

Thomas signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Wizards in July and was projected to assume the starting point guard duties while John Wall continued his recovery from his ruptured Achilles. Thomas' Wizards' debut was delayed two games as he battled back from a thumb injury, but he eventually took the reins as the starting point guard.

Forty games was the most Thomas appeared in since playing 76 in his career-best 2016-17 season with the Celtics. With Thomas now reportedly back on the market, he can point to his time with the Wizards as tangible evidence that he can still produce in the NBA.

