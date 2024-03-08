Isaiah Thomas shines in return to G-League, scores 32 in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't take long for Isaiah Thomas to make an impact, scoring 32 points in his first game back in the G-League in the Salt Lake City Stars' 127-116 win over the Texas Legends.

The 35-year-old got off to a hot start on Thursday night, scoring 18 points on 4-7 from the field in just 19 minutes in the first half. While his field goal percentage dropped throughout the second half, finishing 7-23 from the field and 5-17 from deep, Thomas finished the night with a game-high 32 points, four assists, a steal, and a rebound.

Thomas was signed to the Stars, the Utah Jazz G-League affiliate, just two days ago after making it clear he has his eyes on an NBA return. The two-time All-Star last made an NBA appearance in the 2022 season where he played 17 games for the Charlotte Hornets after being called up from the G-League.

Prior to Thursday night's game, Thomas last saw G-League minutes in 2022 for the Denver Nuggets' affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. In his three games with the Gold, Thomas averaged 41.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds to earn himself call-ups with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Hornets.

The 5-foot-9 guard has kept it no secret that he wants to return to the NBA, making frequent posts on X on how he can still contribute. Replying to a post that had said he should fill Boston's final roster spot, Thomas replied advocating for how his leadership could help the Celtics get over the hump, adding that he wouldn't even need to play.

My leadership alone would put this team over the hump! I don’t even have to play a single minute. Just give me a jersey LOL — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 23, 2024

At his peak, Thomas became a fan favorite for the Boston Celtics, earning two All-Star nods and a fifth-place finish in the MVP vote. In his two All-Star seasons with Boston, the King of the Fourth averaged 25.5 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and a steal, proving height is not an indicator of how successful a player can be at the highest level.

Thomas will have another chance to prove to NBA teams that he's ready for a call-up on Sunday afternoon when the Stars take on the Miami Heat's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.