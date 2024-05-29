Isaiah Thomas Shaken After Kid Pulls Out An AK47 On Him In His Hometown

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas revealed a traumatic situation he endured earlier this week in his hometown Tacoma, Wash. The 35-year-old hooper claimed that a kid pulled out an AK47 on him and his friends.

“Really tripping on how these young kids are moving around!!!” he wrote in a now-deleted Tweet on Tuesday (May 28). “I really had a life changing moment yesterday where a kid pulled a AK47 out on me and the homies and if it wasn’t for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives.” The two-time NBA All-Star ended the tweet with a message for all to be safe.

It is unclear why Thomas removed the post, but his subsequent tweets showed that the situation still shook him. “Thank you God,” he wrote with prayer emojis less than an hour after telling the story. He also encouraged people to love their families and later wrote “Pray for these youngins that are being led in the wrong direction! God be with them [prayer emojis].”

Isaiah Thomas says someone pulled an AK47 on him yesterday, and decided not to attack him and his friends because the gunman recognized him from the NBA.



Thomas has been working to get back into the NBA over the last few years. This past season, he signed two 10-day contracts with the Phoenix Suns before becoming a full-time roster member in April. He didn’t see much playing time, and the Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

Before joining the Suns, Thomas hadn’t played an NBA game in two years. He was last part of the Charlotte Hornets, who also gave him two 10-day contracts before making him a full-time roster member. He jumped around from team to team for years before joining the Hornets. He’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks.

IT’s most notable run came in 2015-2017, when he was a member of the Boston Celtics. He earned the two All-Star selections on his resume, led the Celtics to a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2016-2017 season, was third in scoring that same season, and made the All-NBA Second Team. Under his leadership, the legendary franchise made it to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Thomas missed the series due to a hip injury and Boston lost in five games.

The Boston Celtics have picked up where Thomas left off in recent years. Since he was traded to the Cavaliers in 2017, they have made five Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals. They lost the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

This year, their fortunes may change. With the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, plus Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Derrick White, the Celtics powered their way to another No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and a 12-2 record in the playoffs. They defeated the Miami Heat in five games, Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, and swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics are waiting to see if they will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves or Dallas Mavericks, the latter of whom currently hold a 3-1 advantage in the Western Conference Finals.

