Isaiah Thomas scores 42 in G League debut

Adam Himmelsbach: Isaiah Thomas had 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in his G League debut for Grand Rapids tonight.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Mad Ants hang on to beat the Gold 131-127. Goga Bitadze had 38 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists in 36 minutes. He shot 68% and hit 6 threes.

New Pacers two-way signee Terry Taylor finished with 1 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Thomas had 42 points for Grand Rapids. – 9:11 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.

He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.

For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on hints at a Kyrie return, the Cavs, Celtics getting a big win, latest trade reports, COVID issues for teams, and Isaiah Thomas getting a chance in the G League. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/0flYDd… – 4:06 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The @NBAGrandRapids , the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced Monday that the team has acquired two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas. – 7:28 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Pregame lounge is live. Come join.

✅ Isaiah Thomas joins the Gold

✅ Wes Unseld back in Denver

✅ Jokic SNUBBED for POTW

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Some thoughts on Isaiah Thomas signing in the G League and what he’ll have to show to get back in the NBA.

theathletic.com/news/isaiah-th… – 6:42 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate for the upcoming G League Showcase, per @Shams Charania.

Michael Singer @msinger

Had heard Grand Rapids was considering Isaiah Thomas earlier today. @Shams Charania has it as done.

Thomas and Jason Terry are both from the Seattle area. – 5:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Isaiah Thomas has cleared @nbagleague waivers and is free to sign with any G League team, league sources say.

The former All-Star, fresh off @FIBAWC qualifying with @usabasketball, plans to play in the G League Showcase in Vegas from Dec. 19-22.

More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 PM

Shams Charania: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas sits down with @Stadium ahead of G League Showcase: NBA return hopes, nearly signing with the Lakers, bond with city of Boston, life-changing hip procedure. pic.twitter.com/jK4gI8loIx -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 14, 2021

Michael Singer: Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry. There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021

Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 13, 2021