Isaiah Thomas to practice with Nuggets G League team as he nears return

The day after his 30th birthday, good news broke for NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas. The Denver Nuggets point guard was given a rehab assignment in the G League, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

In next step toward imminent return, Denver Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas has been assigned to the NBA G League for rehab assignment, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2019

The Athletic’s Nuggets beat writer, Nick Kosmider, further reported it is a practice-only assignment.

To add to the report of @ShamsCharania and Isaiah Thomas being assigned to the G-League, I’m told he won’t actually play there. The distinction was made for possible practice time with a G League team, but IT will instead stay with Denver, moving closer to NBA return. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) February 8, 2019





Thomas is recovering from a nagging right hip injury, which he had surgery for in March 2018 shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired him in a deadline deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Thomas joked about it and this year’s deadline Thursday.) At the time he was expected to be out four months.

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas is eyeing a return to the court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Nuggets signed him in free agency and his timetable as of preseason practices was “unclear,” though some word was he would be available near the All-Star break.

Thomas averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 32 games last year split nearly evenly between Cleveland and L.A. The two-time All-Star became a star with the Boston Celtics in his two-plus seasons there, averaging a career-best 28.9 points along with 5.9 assists in 2016-17.

