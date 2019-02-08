Isaiah Thomas to practice with Nuggets G League team as he nears return

Cassandra Negley
Yahoo Sports

The day after his 30th birthday, good news broke for NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas. The Denver Nuggets point guard was given a rehab assignment in the G League, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Athletic’s Nuggets beat writer, Nick Kosmider, further reported it is a practice-only assignment.


Thomas is recovering from a nagging right hip injury, which he had surgery for in March 2018 shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired him in a deadline deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Thomas joked about it and this year’s deadline Thursday.) At the time he was expected to be out four months. 

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas is eyeing a return to the court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Nuggets signed him in free agency and his timetable as of preseason practices was “unclear,” though some word was he would be available near the All-Star break.

Thomas averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 32 games last year split nearly evenly between Cleveland and L.A. The two-time All-Star became a star with the Boston Celtics in his two-plus seasons there, averaging a career-best 28.9 points along with 5.9 assists in 2016-17.

