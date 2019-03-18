Isaiah Thomas on potential return to the Celtics: 'You never know' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Isaiah Thomas is back in Boston for a Monday night clash with the Boston Celtics. The Denver Nuggets' backup point guard recently expressed excitement about returning to the city that embraced him as a star for two years, and it seems that he is on good terms with the Celtics organization.

In fact, the terms are so good that Thomas wouldn't rule out a return to Boston at some point in the future.

For the second time in as many seasons, Thomas is going to be a free agent. In a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Thomas discussed keeping the door open on a potential return to the Celtics.

"You never know," he said. "You can't predict the future. My options are always open for anybody. I'm a Denver Nugget now, but I'm a free agent at the end of the season, and you never know what can happen. Who knows?"

It's notable that Thomas did call Danny Ainge last offseason to discuss a potential return, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but nothing ever came of it. The Celtics already were two-deep at point guard with Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier, so adding another player in need of minutes might have been taxing on the rotation.

That said, things could change this offseason. Irving is a free agent, and it's unclear whether or not he will return to Boston. Meanwhile, Rozier will be a restricted free agent, so it's possible another team could sign him to a big offer sheet that the Celtics would have trouble matching. So, one way or another, a backup point guard role might be open for the taking. And that could give Thomas a chance to make a return.

