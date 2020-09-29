Isaiah Thomas has perfect response to Tyler Herro's comments about falling in draft

I.T. has perfect response to Herro's comments about falling in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A few of the teams that passed on Tyler Herro in the 2019 NBA Draft may be kicking themselves right about now.

The Kentucky product slid to No. 13 overall, where he was selected by the Miami Heat. That pick has paid dividends for the Heat in the playoffs, as Herro has helped propel them to the NBA Finals with a number of standout performances including a 37-point outburst vs. the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the conference finals.

Herro talked about his draft position on Tuesday, saying he remembers the names of all 12 players picked ahead of him and uses that as motivation.

Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) discusses how his draft position motivates him to be great.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability



Game 1: Wednesday - 9:00pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/XRyFNfr315 — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2020

There's nothing wrong with Herro having a chip on his shoulder. In fact, he probably should.

But former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, who was the final pick in the 2011 draft, couldn't help but laugh. He responded to Herro's comments with the perfect tweet:

Lol try remembering 59 guys lol https://t.co/9ctR0ocuDu — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 29, 2020

Touché.

Thomas openly used his draft spot as motivation during his thrilling time in Boston, and it worked like a charm. The two-time All-Star averaged 22.6 points in 25 playoff games with the C's, though he unfortunately never was able to bring home an NBA championship.

Herro will have a shot at a title when the Heat begin the NBA Finals vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.